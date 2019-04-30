Dr. Howard Sakowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Sakowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Sakowitz, MD
Dr. Howard Sakowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Sakowitz's Office Locations
Sakowitz Eye Center2850 Wellness Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 574-0700
John V Parker313 N Mangoustine Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (386) 574-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so pleased with my surgery of cataract removal to my left eye, going back for my right eye . He is an amazing "miracle doctor".
About Dr. Howard Sakowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1902837115
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Staten Island Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Ophthalmology
