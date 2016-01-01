Dr. Salyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard Salyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Salyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Salyer works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Dermagology & Skin Cancer Clinic1900 Patterson St Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-2075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salyer?
About Dr. Howard Salyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1558357277
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salyer works at
Dr. Salyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.