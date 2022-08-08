Overview

Dr. Howard Saslow, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Saslow works at Fawcett Wound Care in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.