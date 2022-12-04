Overview of Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD

Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



Dr. Schertzinger works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY and Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.