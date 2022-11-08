Dr. Schultheiss Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Schultheiss Jr works at
Dr. Schultheiss Jr' Office Locations
Harford Lower Extremity Specialists437 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 756-8623Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Harford Lower Extremity Specialists - Elkton206 South St Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 756-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great i would highly recommend
About Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1689673758
Education & Certifications
- Podiatry - Wilmington Veterans Administration
- North Lake Regional Medical Center, Tucker Georgia
- Temple School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- St. Francis College in Brooklyn, NY - BS in Chemistry
Dr. Schultheiss Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schultheiss Jr.
Dr. Schultheiss Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schultheiss Jr works at
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultheiss Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultheiss Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultheiss Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.