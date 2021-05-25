Dr. Howard Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Siegel, MD
Dr. Howard Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Surgical Specialists502 Centennial Blvd Ste 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 751-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr Siegel listened to me respectfully and attentively. He answered my questions and provided understandable medical information and options.
- Temple University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Rutgers Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
