Dr. Howard Silverboard, MD

Pulmonology
4.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Dr. Howard Silverboard, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Silverboard works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Pulmonary And Critical Care Of Atlanta
    960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 (404) 257-0006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Cough
Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Cough
Wheezing

Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Tracheitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenopathy Chevron Icon
Adenovirus Chevron Icon
Adenovirus-Related Cold Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacteremia Chevron Icon
Bacterial Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Barotrauma Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Obliterans Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Obliterans With Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Obliterans With Organizing Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bullous Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Byssinosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chest Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Churg-Strauss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hemothorax Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Late Onset Asthma Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Granuloma Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma, Adult Malignant Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma, Adult Malignant, Pleural Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Occupational Asthma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
Pneumococcal Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Emphysema Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sequestration Chevron Icon
Respiratory Acidosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Arrest Chevron Icon
Respiratory Bronchiolitis Associated Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infection Complicating HIV Infection Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infections Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Staphylococcal Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Viral Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 12, 2020
    Thorough. Provided clear information. Made me feel that I was in good hands.
    Larry A Auerbach — Nov 12, 2020
    About Dr. Howard Silverboard, MD

    • Pulmonology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285609453
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • Emory University School Of Med
    • U of Alabama
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • The University of Texas
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Silverboard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverboard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverboard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverboard works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Silverboard’s profile.

    Dr. Silverboard has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverboard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverboard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverboard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverboard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverboard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

