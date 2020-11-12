Dr. Howard Silverboard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverboard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Howard Silverboard, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Silverboard works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Pulmonary And Critical Care Of Atlanta960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-0006
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverboard?
Thorough. Provided clear information. Made me feel that I was in good hands.
About Dr. Howard Silverboard, MD
- Pulmonology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1285609453
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School Of Med
- U of Alabama
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- The University of Texas
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverboard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverboard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverboard works at
Dr. Silverboard has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverboard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverboard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverboard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverboard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverboard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.