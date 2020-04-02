Overview

Dr. Howard Slemons, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hubbard, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Slemons works at Steward Family Medicine, Hubbard in Hubbard, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.