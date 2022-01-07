Overview

Dr. Howard Sofen, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Sofen works at Howard L Sofen, M.d. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.