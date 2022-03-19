Overview

Dr. Howard Solomon, DO is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Solomon works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.