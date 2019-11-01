Overview of Dr. Howard Solomon, MD

Dr. Howard Solomon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Solomon works at Seguin Urology in Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.