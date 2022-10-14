Dr. Howard Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Steiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Steiner, MD
Dr. Howard Steiner, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Steiner works at
Dr. Steiner's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center - Green Spring Station10755 Falls Rd, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 955-7376
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steiner saved my life by finding a cancerous lesion on my lung that doctors had overlooked - aka he saved my life.
About Dr. Howard Steiner, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386739233
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.