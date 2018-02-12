Overview

Dr. Howard Steinman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Steinman works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX, Irving, TX, Grand Prairie, TX, Carrollton, TX and Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.