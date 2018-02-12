Dr. Howard Steinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Steinman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Steinman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Dr. Steinman works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 985-9003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mesquite Office2856 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 289-2233
-
3
Mesquite2865 N Galoway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (800) 337-6663
-
4
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 706-9230Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
DermOne Dermatology Associates of Texas, P.A.4927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 170, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (469) 706-9230
-
6
Mesquite Office2865 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 289-2233
-
7
Practice4340 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-7900Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
8
Texoma Dermatology Clinic PA815 Pecan Grove Rd E, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-2126Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 3:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- EBSO, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinman?
great
About Dr. Howard Steinman, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1487781357
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago, IL
- University Of California, San Diego, Ca
- University Of California - Irvine Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo
- Pomona Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinman accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinman works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.