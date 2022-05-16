Dr. Howard Stone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Stone, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Stone, DPM
Dr. Howard Stone, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL.
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
North Shore Foot & Ankle2501 Compass Rd Ste 120, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 729-9580
North Shore Foot & Ankle1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 281, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 855-8142
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
Dr. Stone is the best podiatrist surgeon out there. He is extremely knowledgeable and very easy to talk to and takes the time to listen to his patients. I have been going to Dr. Stone for 10 years for multiple foot issues and every time he took the time to diagnose me and listen to my concerns. His cutting edge surgical knowledge is amazing and have had topaz surgery and would recommend him to anyone that I know who is having issues with their feet. Again best doctor and just overall a super nice doctor.
About Dr. Howard Stone, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1164590154
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.