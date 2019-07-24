See All Family Doctors in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Howard Suls, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Howard Suls, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Suls works at Iredell Family Medicine in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Iredell Family Medicine
    544 Brawley School Rd Ste A, Mooresville, NC 28117 (606) 573-4440
  2. 2
    Family and Sports Medicine Assocs
    601 Riverway Pl Ste 6, Bedford, NH 03110 (603) 622-2112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catholic Medical Center
  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 24, 2019
    He's been incredible to work with as my PCP for over 15 years. Technology is not his thing, but if you're looking for empathetic, caring, and interested in what you want for care he's a great doctor. He is honest and hard working and has always been there for me.
    About Dr. Howard Suls, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336144682
    Education & Certifications

    • 89th Med Group
    • Wright Patterson Med Ctr
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • University of Chicago
