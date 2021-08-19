See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Los Gatos, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD

Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Sutkin works at Howard Sutkin, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sutkin's Office Locations

    Advanced Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery Medical Center
    555 Knowles Dr Ste 110, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 462-7875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Fantastic surgeon. Professional office
    Michael Sturm DPM — Aug 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD
    About Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730278862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Health Services
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanford Health Services
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutkin works at Howard Sutkin, MD in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sutkin’s profile.

    Dr. Sutkin has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

