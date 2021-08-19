Overview of Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD

Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Sutkin works at Howard Sutkin, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.