Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD
Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Sutkin works at
Dr. Sutkin's Office Locations
Advanced Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery Medical Center555 Knowles Dr Ste 110, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 462-7875
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic surgeon. Professional office
About Dr. Howard Sutkin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Health Services
- State University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutkin has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.