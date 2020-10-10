Overview of Dr. Howard Tay, MD

Dr. Howard Tay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Tay works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.