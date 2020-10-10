Dr. Howard Tay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Tay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Tay, MD
Dr. Howard Tay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Tay's Office Locations
Arrowhead hospital18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-1000
Arizona State Urology Professional Limited Liability Company6525 W Sack Dr Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 337-8500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Abrazo Central Campus2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (888) 220-6432
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tay is extremely pleasant and helpful. His listening skills are great and he explains everything he is doing and WHY he's doing it. I'm in the medical field and am very leary of many physicians. However, I trust Dr Tay and fully believe, 100%, that I'm in great hands with him. I would highly recommend him if you need a Urologist!
About Dr. Howard Tay, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1780668558
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego MC
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Uc Berkeley
- Urology
