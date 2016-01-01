Dr. Howard Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Tepper, MD
Dr. Howard Tepper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tepper's Office Locations
Associates in Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery955 S Springfield Ave Ste 105, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (908) 654-6540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tepper speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.