Overview of Dr. Howard Terebelo, DO

Dr. Howard Terebelo, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and MyMichigan Medical Center Alma.



Dr. Terebelo works at Newland Medical Associates, PC in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.