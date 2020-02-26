Dr. Terry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard Terry, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Terry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Terry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Enthesis Medical Associates2 EXECUTIVE PARK DR, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-7964
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terry?
Very thorough and attentive to a patient's concerns and history. Communication and explanation of testing was excellent. He even called me after 8:00 pm at my house one night to, essentially, check how I was feeling after I a nuclear stress test. That kind of follow up was surprising, at least to me. I have since recommended him to a few people.
About Dr. Howard Terry, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1336208354
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terry works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.