Dr. Howard Toff, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Toff, MD
Dr. Howard Toff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Toff's Office Locations
- 1 2200 E River Rd Ste 112, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 888-3553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Toff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Toff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toff.
