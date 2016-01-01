Dr. Trachtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard Trachtman, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Trachtman, MD
Dr. Howard Trachtman, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Trachtman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trachtman's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Pediatric Specialties160 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trachtman?
About Dr. Howard Trachtman, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1942360011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trachtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trachtman works at
Dr. Trachtman has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome and Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trachtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trachtman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trachtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trachtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trachtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.