Overview of Dr. Howard Wang, MD

Dr. Howard Wang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Wang works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.