Dr. Howard Wang, MD
Dr. Howard Wang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9220Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wang is a fabulous surgeon. He is polite, takes time to explain and answer procedural questions, compassionate and has a fabulous dry sense of humor. I am a client and had bilateral breats reduction. He did a wonderful job with the surgery and with managing the pain during recovery opiod free. I recommend him highly. Thank you Dr Wang!!
About Dr. Howard Wang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1568570281
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Duke University Hospital|U Rochester
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.