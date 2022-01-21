Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Weaver, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Weaver, DO
Dr. Howard Weaver, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver's Office Locations
Howard D Weaver DO3120 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 395-4707
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been going to Dr. Weaver for quite a few years now and we really LOVE him!! He is so sweet and compassionate and takes time to listen to you! His staff is very sweet. We would never look for another physician. We travel from Kissimmee to see him in Orlando!
About Dr. Howard Weaver, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710962857
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Healthcare (Formerly Orlando General)
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
