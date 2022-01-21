See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Howard Weaver, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Howard Weaver, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.7 (23)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Weaver, DO

Dr. Howard Weaver, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Weaver works at Drs. Weaver & Albers in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Weaver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Howard D Weaver DO
    3120 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 395-4707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver?

    Jan 21, 2022
    My husband and I have been going to Dr. Weaver for quite a few years now and we really LOVE him!! He is so sweet and compassionate and takes time to listen to you! His staff is very sweet. We would never look for another physician. We travel from Kissimmee to see him in Orlando!
    Roseanne Raymond — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Weaver, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Weaver, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weaver to family and friends

    Dr. Weaver's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weaver

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Weaver, DO.

    About Dr. Howard Weaver, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710962857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Healthcare (Formerly Orlando General)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weaver works at Drs. Weaver & Albers in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weaver’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Weaver, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.