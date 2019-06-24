Dr. Howard Weinstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Weinstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Howard Weinstein, DPM
Dr. Howard Weinstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Howard Weinstein , DPM3730 N Josey Ln Ste 104, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 492-4660
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Carrollton4343 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent MD. He care about his patient. He 8s the best. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Howard Weinstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
