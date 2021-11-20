Dr. Weintraub accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard Weintraub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Weintraub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Locations
1
New York University Medical Center530 1st Ave Ste 4F, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0855
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weintraub is a knowledgeable and highly skilled cardiologist devoted to quality patient care . He takes the time to expertly explain complicated medical decisions . A straight shooter who tell patients what they need to hear and he enjoys my full confidence .
About Dr. Howard Weintraub, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- NYU-Bellevue Hospital Center-New York, NY
- New York University School of Medicine
- Nyu-University Heights
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weintraub speaks French.
