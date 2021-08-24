Dr. Howard Weiss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Weiss, DO is a Pulmonologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Sph Nutritional Counseling Svcs1 Pine West Plz, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 464-9999
- 2 1 Pine W Plaza Washington A Ext, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 464-9999
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Weiss is one of my favorite physicians of all time. His demeanor and ability to truly understand his patient's concerns are outstanding. I look forward to my appointments with him.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811917909
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
