Dr. Howard Wilen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Wilen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from FLORIDA VEDIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 Brooks Ln Ste 260, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5914
-
2
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 941-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is very kind, caring & knowledgeable with a great sense of humor! I love him!
About Dr. Howard Wilen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA VEDIC COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilen has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilen.
