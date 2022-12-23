Dr. Howard Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Woo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Woo, MD
Dr. Howard Woo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jefferson, LA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic1514 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Post emergency room visit due to what I thought was appendicitis, Dr. Woo was following up a few days later on what turned out to be a 4 mm kidney stone that he was so concerned about that he had me come in on what, unbeknown to me at the time, was his first day of vacation. Needless to say, he is extremely thorough in his diagnosis and treatment, leaving no room for assumptions and guesswork. He is a good listener and communicates well, sharing all the data from the tests he ordered with me at each visit where applicable. That approach to health care is exactly what I look for and care about because it is a true partnership between physician and patient. It helps me understand what I need to do to take preventive steps going forward to mitigate any future health issues within my control.
About Dr. Howard Woo, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1033140850
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center - Denver, CO
- University of California at Irvine Medical Center - Irvine, CA
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woo speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
