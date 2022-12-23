See All Urologists in Jefferson, LA
Dr. Howard Woo, MD

Dr. Howard Woo, MD

Urology
4.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Jefferson, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Woo, MD

Dr. Howard Woo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jefferson, LA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.

Dr. Woo works at Ochsner Clinic in Jefferson, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woo's Office Locations

    Ochsner Clinic
    Ochsner Clinic
1514 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA 70121
(504) 842-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    John T — Dec 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Woo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1033140850
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center - Denver, CO
    Internship
    • University of California at Irvine Medical Center - Irvine, CA
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woo has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Woo speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

