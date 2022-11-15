Overview of Dr. Howard Yerman, MD

Dr. Howard Yerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Yerman works at Edgewood Center Otolaryngology in Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.