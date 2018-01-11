See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Howard Young, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Young, MD

Dr. Howard Young, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Young works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HealthCare Partners Willow Street Office
    2600 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 (562) 988-7000
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Limb Pain
Hyperkalemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Limb Pain

Hyperkalemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Astigmatism
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Binocular Vision Disorder
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cataract
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Color Blindness
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Farsightedness
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Glaucoma
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nearsightedness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strabismus
Stye
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vision Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2018
    Since changing insurance about 2-1/2 years ago, Dr. Howard Young has been my primary care physician. He is very knowledgeable and seems very current in the latest therapies and studies. I have never felt rushed during my appointments with him. He makes sure that all my lab studies are up to date as necessary. He goes over any test results and makes the appropriate recommendation regarding them. I would highly recommend Dr. Young to anyone who is in need of a primary care physician.
    P.A. Brisco — Jan 11, 2018
    About Dr. Howard Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386751899
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Huntington Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

