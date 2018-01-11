Overview of Dr. Howard Young, MD

Dr. Howard Young, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



Dr. Young works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.