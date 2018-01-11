Dr. Howard Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Young, MD
Dr. Howard Young, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
-
1
HealthCare Partners Willow Street Office2600 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 988-7000Friday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since changing insurance about 2-1/2 years ago, Dr. Howard Young has been my primary care physician. He is very knowledgeable and seems very current in the latest therapies and studies. I have never felt rushed during my appointments with him. He makes sure that all my lab studies are up to date as necessary. He goes over any test results and makes the appropriate recommendation regarding them. I would highly recommend Dr. Young to anyone who is in need of a primary care physician.
About Dr. Howard Young, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1386751899
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young speaks Armenian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.