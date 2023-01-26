Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Overview of Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Zaiff works at
Dr. Zaiff's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Footcare Group201 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 879-4700
-
2
Advanced Footcare Group2215 Hendrickson St, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 692-2669
-
3
Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC133 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 759-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaiff is so knowledgeable in hia field. I look forward to having him as my doctor.
About Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306936232
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zaiff works at
