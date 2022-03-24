Overview

Dr. Howard Zaren, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Zaren works at Nancy N. and J.C Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.