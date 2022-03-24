Dr. Howard Zaren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Zaren, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Zaren, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Locations
Nancy N. and J.C Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion225 Candler Dr, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-5704
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Z is the best of the best! He did my surgery for my melanomas, he got straight to business and save my life! He is caring, I can’t even describe how much I am thankful for him being put into my life. Thank you, The hospital should be proud to have hem.
About Dr. Howard Zaren, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306895073
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaren has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaren speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.