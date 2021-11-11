Dr. Howard Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Zhang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marymount Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Christopher P Sullivan MD75 Arch St Ste 301, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 253-1800
- Marymount Hospital
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Howard Zhang is a wonderful Dr. & he listens & answer questions & he scheduled me for colonoscopy & made sure I was fine. He makes phone calls to make sure you receive results
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851302863
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
