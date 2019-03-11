Overview

Dr. Howard Zimmerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Howard Beach, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.