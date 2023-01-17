Dr. Howard Zipin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zipin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Zipin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Zipin, MD
Dr. Howard Zipin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Zipin works at
Dr. Zipin's Office Locations
-
1
Alliance Cancer Specialists915 Lawn Ave Ste 202, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zipin?
He answered questions I had for him. He was kind and professional.
About Dr. Howard Zipin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417939539
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zipin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zipin accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zipin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zipin works at
Dr. Zipin has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zipin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zipin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zipin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zipin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zipin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.