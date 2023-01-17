Overview of Dr. Howard Zipin, MD

Dr. Howard Zipin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Zipin works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.