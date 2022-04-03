Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell Goldfarb, MD
Dr. Howell Goldfarb, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Comprehensive Pain Care S FL2585 S State Road 7 Ste 110, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-8655
Howell R Goldfarb MD440 N State Road 7 Ste 107, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 795-8655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Comprehensive Pain Care of South Florida LLC4560 Lantana Rd Ste 110, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 795-8655
Atlantis Outpatient Center5645 S Military Trl, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 964-3966
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Goldfarb always takes care of my health issues. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Howell Goldfarb, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.