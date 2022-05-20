See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Hower Kwon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hower Kwon, MD

Dr. Hower Kwon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Kwon works at Contact Seattle Children's Autism Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kwon's Office Locations

    Seattle Children's Hospital
    4909 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 987-8080
    Options Psychological and Behavioral Solutions
    365 118th Ave SE Ste 118, Bellevue, WA 98005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-2911
    Bellevue Child Behavior Center
    2310 130th Ave NE Ste 103, Bellevue, WA 98005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-2911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Autism
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Autism

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 20, 2022
    We have had several appointments with Dr. Kwon. First was for the evaluation. It was odd to have 6 hours to complete a full evaluation but he did it, and it was spot-on. Since then, it has been med-management. He is very thoughtful, intelligent, skilled, and personable. He truly understands what he is doing and knows how to handle delicate subjects and complex matters. He is fantastic and I would/have recommended him to others.
    Mary A Marrs — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Hower Kwon, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871678680
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Psychiatry
