Pain Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD

Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Hong works at Hoyman Hong MD A Prof Med Corp. in San Francisco, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hoyman Hong MD A Prof Med Corp.
    1199 Bush St Ste 300, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 331-8390
  2. 2
    Steven Feinberg & Lefkos Aftonomos
    34 N San Mateo Dr Ste 2, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 513-6651

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124120845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Hospitals & Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

