Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD
Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong's Office Locations
-
1
Hoyman Hong MD A Prof Med Corp.1199 Bush St Ste 300, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 331-8390
-
2
Steven Feinberg & Lefkos Aftonomos34 N San Mateo Dr Ste 2, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 513-6651
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
I work directly with Dr. Hong as a NCM for my patients who are injured from work related injuries. Dr. Hong is very compassionate when working with each patient. He listens to their needs, addresses their concerns and puts an effective treatment plan in place that will help the patients eventually return to work at pre injury status. Dr. Hong is very professional and I would recommend him with all my patients.
About Dr. Hoyman Hong, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124120845
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Stanford Hospitals & Clinics
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hong speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.