Dr. Hoyt Childs III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoyt Childs III, MD
Overview of Dr. Hoyt Childs III, MD
Dr. Hoyt Childs III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Childs III works at
Dr. Childs III' Office Locations
-
1
Alliance Cancer Care1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 880-4464
-
2
Alliance Cancer Care201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 10, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6590
-
3
Alliance Cancer Care3601 Cci Dr NW Ste 10, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 327-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childs III?
I had a very bad form of Prostate Cancer not contained but not stage specific and honestly after reading some of the stuff online was scared it was not curable and/or at best maybe 4 years. He immediately put that to rest and said we can cure this cancer and we will. I had a PSA over 20 and a Gleason of 10 which is the max. Both numbers were about as bad as you can get but he reassured me and was really upbeat and 5 years later still doing well.
About Dr. Hoyt Childs III, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326052358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs III works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.