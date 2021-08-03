See All Cardiologists in Fort Lee, NJ
Dr. Hrach Kasaryan, DO

Cardiology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hrach Kasaryan, DO

Dr. Hrach Kasaryan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Kasaryan works at Bergen Cardiology Associates in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kasaryan's Office Locations

    Bergen Cardiology Associates
    810 Abbott Blvd Fl 3, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 (201) 351-3918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hackensack University Medical Center
  Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anxiety
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Lipid Disorders
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Valve Disease
Arthritis
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mitral Valve Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Echocardiography
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Prinzmetal Angina
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    I had an appointment for a yearly check-up to include blood work. I normally do not like doctor visits but I DO LOVE this office, from the wonderful staff - all so nice and caring, to the Dr Ike - the best and most honest doctor I have EVER dealt with. He makes you feel at ease and remembers things that you had in previous year's conversations shows that you're not just another patient but part of the family team. Gotta love this doctor!!
    About Dr. Hrach Kasaryan, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023296936
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.