Overview of Dr. Hrach Kasaryan, DO

Dr. Hrach Kasaryan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kasaryan works at Bergen Cardiology Associates in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.