Overview

Dr. Hrach Khudatyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Khudatyan works at Comcare Primary Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.