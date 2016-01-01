See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Northridge, CA
Dr. Hrair Darakjian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hrair Darakjian, MD

Dr. Hrair Darakjian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They completed their fellowship with Calif Spine Surgery Med Grp

Dr. Darakjian works at Greater Valley Med Group Northridge in Northridge, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Darakjian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Valley Med Group Northridge
    18531 Roscoe Blvd Ste 215, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 882-2228
  2. 2
    Midvalley Orthopedic Specialist
    23734 Valencia Blvd Ste 203, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 253-2223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Hip Fracture
Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Hip Fracture

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Hrair Darakjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447274972
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Calif Spine Surgery Med Grp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Chicago Med Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hrair Darakjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darakjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darakjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darakjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darakjian has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darakjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Darakjian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darakjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darakjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darakjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

