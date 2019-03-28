Overview of Dr. Hrair Gulesserian, MD

Dr. Hrair Gulesserian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Gulesserian works at Hrair P Gulesserian, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.