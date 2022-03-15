Dr. Hrair Kurkjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurkjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hrair Kurkjian, MD
Overview of Dr. Hrair Kurkjian, MD
Dr. Hrair Kurkjian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - Edmond Medical Center.
Dr. Kurkjian's Office Locations
Funnell Strebel & Hager Inc4200 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 486-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurkjian?
I am alive today because of Dr. Kurkjian's due diligence. I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Dr. Kurkjian successfully removed the prostate, and scheduled the correct post-operation treatments. I am alive today because God watched over me, and Dr. Kurkjian was my surgeon. Dr. Kurkjian has been my urologists' since 2000.
About Dr. Hrair Kurkjian, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic, Armenian, French, German and Spanish
- 1770588204
Education & Certifications
- Amer U Beirut|Okla U
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- American University Of Beirut
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurkjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurkjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurkjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurkjian speaks Arabic, Armenian, French, German and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurkjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurkjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurkjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurkjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.