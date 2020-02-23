See All Dermatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Hrak Jalian, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hrak Jalian, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Jalian works at REBECCA FITZGERALD MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rebecca Fitzgerald MD
    321 N Larchmont Blvd Ste 906, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 464-8046

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hrak Jalian, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023260346
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hrak Jalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jalian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jalian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jalian works at REBECCA FITZGERALD MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jalian’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

