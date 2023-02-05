See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD

Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Kourouyan works at Hratch D Kourouyan MD in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kourouyan's Office Locations

    Hratch D Kourouyan MD Inc.
    1540 W Glenoaks Blvd Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 247-8739

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 05, 2023
First, hands down to the best doctor in Lazik surgery! I heard about Dr. Kourouyan from one of my friends and started looking for more information about him and “he is the best” was the only answer I was getting from everyone! Immediately called their office to schedule an appointment for consultation! Just want to mention Dr. provides his personal phone # so you can contact him anytime in case you have any concern regarding to the surgery. Second, I want to mention the fact how carefully he treats every patient and how professional is his approach to his job; the fact that he spents hours with every patient to explain the whole experience and psychologically prepare them for the surgery. No pain during and after the lazer surgery! And you have absolute vision at once, which is getting even better after a couple of weeks!!!
Hrush — Feb 05, 2023
Photo: Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD
About Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386869113
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kourouyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kourouyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kourouyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kourouyan works at Hratch D Kourouyan MD in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kourouyan’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kourouyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kourouyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kourouyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kourouyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

