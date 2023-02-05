Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kourouyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD
Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kourouyan works at
Dr. Kourouyan's Office Locations
Hratch D Kourouyan MD Inc.1540 W Glenoaks Blvd Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91201 Directions (818) 247-8739
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First, hands down to the best doctor in Lazik surgery! I heard about Dr. Kourouyan from one of my friends and started looking for more information about him and “he is the best” was the only answer I was getting from everyone! Immediately called their office to schedule an appointment for consultation! Just want to mention Dr. provides his personal phone # so you can contact him anytime in case you have any concern regarding to the surgery. Second, I want to mention the fact how carefully he treats every patient and how professional is his approach to his job; the fact that he spents hours with every patient to explain the whole experience and psychologically prepare them for the surgery. No pain during and after the lazer surgery! And you have absolute vision at once, which is getting even better after a couple of weeks!!!
About Dr. Hratch Kourouyan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
