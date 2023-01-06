Dr. Attarian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrayr Attarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hrayr Attarian, MD
Dr. Hrayr Attarian, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Attarian works at
Dr. Attarian's Office Locations
-
1
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Attarian?
Treated me for ongoing sleep issues including restless leg syndrome and insomnia. Listened to everything I had to say and thoroughly explained my diagnoses and treatment options. Very patient and provided excellent education
About Dr. Hrayr Attarian, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427089119
Education & Certifications
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- SUNY Upstate University Hospital
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attarian works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Attarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.