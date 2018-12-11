Dr. Melinscak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrvoje Melinscak, MD
Overview of Dr. Hrvoje Melinscak, MD
Dr. Hrvoje Melinscak, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Melinscak's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have personally worked with Dr. Melinscak in a different facility. He is an excellent doctor. Addresses most, if not all, of the needs of a patient and goes far and beyond with his bedside manner. Very personable and intelligent, but most importantly extremely kind hearted. I cannot recommend him enough. I would be his patient in a heartbeat if he was within my network for insurance.
About Dr. Hrvoje Melinscak, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083864995
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melinscak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melinscak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Melinscak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melinscak.
