Dr. Hsien Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Hsien Young, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After several years of coping with untreated OSA, I finally sought the help of Dr. Young to undergo a sleep study and start using a APAP machine. I underwent the study and Dr. Young prescribed an appropriate device. The sleep study showed severe hypopnea events. With the commencement of the use of the APAP machine, the events were reduced by over 90%. Dr. Young is very knowledgeable and I recommend him if you are experiencing sleep breathing disorders.
About Dr. Hsien Young, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
